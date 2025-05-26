Impact of Generative AI on Women’s Jobs Raises Global Concerns

Women and clerical workers are increasingly vulnerable to the impact of Generative AI on women’s jobs, according to a global study by the ILO and Poland’s National Research Institute, which emphasizes transformation over job loss.







The report reveals that nearly one in four jobs globally is exposed to Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI), a technology capable of producing content like text, images, code, and summaries from simple user prompts. The findings suggest that GenAI will more likely reshape job responsibilities than eliminate them entirely.

Drawing from over 30,000 actual job descriptions, the ILO-NASK index analyzed how GenAI may affect tasks across industries. The study found that current AI capabilities rarely allow full job automation. Instead, job transformation is the most probable outcome, especially for roles with repetitive, routine functions.

The impact of Generative AI on women’s jobs is particularly pronounced in high-income countries, where 9.6% of female jobs are highly exposed to AI automation—almost triple the exposure faced by men. Globally, 4.7% of women’s employment falls into high-risk categories compared to 2.4% for men.







This gender gap is largely attributed to the high concentration of women in clerical and administrative roles, which involve tasks like data entry, scheduling, and formatting—areas where GenAI tools excel. While these jobs are unlikely to disappear altogether, they are at risk of losing complexity and value, leading to stagnating wages and reduced job satisfaction.

Gender Disparity and Regional Differences Highlight Vulnerabilities

Without intervention, the impact of Generative AI on women’s jobs could worsen inequalities. The report warns that a lack of targeted training or redesign of roles may leave female workers in clerical sectors with limited opportunities for adaptation or growth.

Regionally, the study highlights significant variations. In wealthier countries, 34% of jobs are in occupations exposed to GenAI, compared to just 11% in low-income nations. Middle-income regions like Latin America and parts of Asia fall in between.

Europe and Central Asia exhibit the widest gender disparities due to a high percentage of women in administrative jobs combined with advanced digital ecosystems. Meanwhile, sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and the Arab States currently face less GenAI exposure but remain at risk as AI technologies continue to expand globally.

The ILO stresses that lower exposure does not equal lower vulnerability. In regions with weak labor protections or limited digital infrastructure, even modest AI integration could destabilize job markets and disrupt livelihoods.

To address these challenges, the ILO urges governments, employers, and worker organizations to create inclusive policies. Priorities include investing in digital literacy and training, especially for women in administrative roles, and aligning AI-related strategies with broader labor and education policies.

By proactively managing this technological transition, the ILO believes it is possible to harness GenAI’s benefits while minimizing its risks to gender equality and employment stability.