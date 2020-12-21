In a first, HEC launches online degree verification and attestation service

In an impactful move for the future of academics and students across the nation, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has officially initiated online degree attestation and verification for interested students.

The HEC announced on Friday that all students seeking degree attestation can apply for it via the commission’s official website through a new e-services portal: http://eservices.hec.gov.pk/ .

The Commission clarified in a statement that the attestation process would no longer work on the previous portal of http:/eportal.hec.gov.pk. Instead, new applicants should head to the aforementioned e-services link for the attestation process, while old applicants could use their previously verified username and password to log in to the new e-services portal.

Online attestation and verification of degrees is happening for the first time ever in Pakistan’s history. It is indicative of a growing reliance on digital portals and online spaces for the nation’s educations sector as a whole.

Of course, the move has also been largely necessitated by the current COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on mobility that has urged people to get as much work done remotely as possible.

As the notice on HEC’s official website reads:

“In order to prevent spread of COVID-19, HEC has currently suspended Urgent Attestation under walk-in mode at Islamabad and Regional Centres, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta w.e.f. 18th November 2020. Therefore, all applicants are advised not to visit any HEC office for attestation. However, applicants may apply for degree attestation through courier mode (TCS).”

For more details on the procedure for online attestation, head over here .

