In Baluchistan,Mandatory DNA Test Is Proposed For Issuance Of CNICs

The Baluchistan government has requested the federal government to implement mandatory DNA tests for issuing Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs).

Bushra Rind brought the proposal, MPA of the Baluchistan Awami Party (BAP), during the session, which acting speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail chaired.

However, the provincial assembly passed the resolution in this regard. According to them, the step will help to control crimes across the country.

Earlier in June, the assembly passed the resolution, which recommended the provincial government approach the federal government to ensure the budget allowance to Quetta centre for producing and issuing local programs.

According to the speaker person, the suggested policy will decrease the crime rate and give a sense of protection to the citizens. Currently, people are scared, and NADRA is helpless to assist them.

Moreover, the crime rate is increasing daily across the country, and it has become challenging to track criminals because of no helpful information or database. Undoubtedly, it is very tough to track criminals as NADRA has no DNA information on citizens.

Furthermore, Bushra Rind spoke to the assembly members and requested the federal government to approve the mandatory DNA tests for the issuance of CNICs.

Hence, NADRA is constantly improving its services and implementing new modern technologies to facilitate the citizens. Recently, NADRA has introduced the smartphone application RADAR. Which would help citizens to locate the best nearest location and the estimated waiting time.

Previously, people faced so many difficulties in locating the nearest NADRA centres. Tariq Malik, chairman of NADRA, explained that citizens had difficulty finding NADRA’s service centre. Therefore, NADRA Introduced an app to assist them in locating the nearest centres.

Not only this, but the app will also display the number of in-waiting applicants and the average processing time using their cell phones.

Moreover, he also claimed that such projects and modern techniques would transform NADRA into citizen service centres. Previously, NADRA was just a registration centre, but now the implementation of technology makes NADRA accessible and user-friendly for citizens.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has become a central player in several program areas. It has become a pioneer in issuing smart cards, bio-metric technology and financial inclusion schemes. The mandatory DNA tests will help control the country’s crime rate.

