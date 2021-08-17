Increase In Technology Sector’s Export Is The Top Priority For The Government, Says PM Imran Khan

In recent news, Prime Minister Imran Khan mentioned that the increase in exports in the technology sector is currently the government’s top priority. While talking to Special Technology Zones Authority Chairman Aamir Hashmi in Islamabad he stated that the government is providing facilities to the manpower currently associated with the information technology sector.

Moreover, the Chairman mentioned that local and foreign companies were interested to invest in technology zones. In addition, he mentioned that similar technology zones would be established in the federal capital as well as the provincial capitals.

The PM had also emphasized the plans required to ensure that the IT sector is booming alongside the need for a single regulatory body to further ensure the implementation of respective rules and regulations.

All this was decided in a meeting which was attended by Planning Minister Asad Umar, Special Assistant for Capital Development Authority’s Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan, CDA Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed, MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz, and a few senior officials.