Infinix launched the GT 30 last month after introducing the GT 30 Pro in May, and the company is now gearing up for a global rollout. According to sources, the Vanilla GT 30 will make its worldwide debut on September 11.

The global edition will carry the same hardware as the version launched in August, but with a fresh twist. In addition to Blade White, Cyber Blue, and Pulse Green, Infinix will introduce a new Shadow Ash color option for international buyers.

Built for gaming, the GT 30 has already earned high-frame-rate certifications across ten popular titles, including PUBG Mobile and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

It runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Out of the box, it boots Android 15 with XOS 15. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1,224p resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate. A 5,500 mAh battery with 45W wired charging powers the device.

The camera setup includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 13MP selfie camera. The GT 30 also features customizable LEDs on the rear panel and programmable shoulder triggers for gaming.

Other highlights include dual speakers with Hi-Res Audio, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.