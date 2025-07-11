Infinix has expanded its Hot 60 series with the launch of the Hot 60 5G, introducing 5G support to the lineup. This new phone, which boasts full 5G connectivity, is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7020 chipset, compared to the Hot 60 Pro models that were previously introduced.

The device features a 6.7-inch flat IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also offers Panda Glass protection and peaks at 700 nits brightness. An 8MP front camera sits in a centered punch-hole cutout.

The Hot 60 5G includes a 50MP main camera with an f/1.6 aperture, supported by two additional sensors. It comes with an IP64 rating, protecting it from dust and water. A dedicated AI button is included to instantly access the Folax smart assistant.

Infinix has also included several classic features: a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, and a microSD card slot for expandable storage. The phone runs on XOS 15, based on Android 15, and Infinix promises two years of security updates.

Powering the device is a 5,200mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, bypass charging, and reverse wired charging via USB. The Hot 60 5G is available in four color options: Shadow Blue, Tundra Green, Sleek Black, and Caramel Glow. The 6GB RAM/128GB storage model is priced at $122.