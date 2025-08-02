The Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ is the latest entry in Infinix’s mid-range lineup. It offers sleek design and impressive hardware. When you think of Galaxy S25 Edge alternatives, the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ might come to your mind.

This phone is a closer match to the slim Galaxy S25 Edge than expected. It measures just 5.95 mm thick, barely more than the S25 Edge’s 5.8 mm. Despite its slim frame, the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ packs a 5,160 mAh battery. It also weighs only 155 g, making it lighter than the Galaxy.

Galaxy fans may also notice the 45W fast charging. That’s quicker than what the S25 Edge offers. The Hot 60 Pro+ brings vibrant style too, with seven color options. These include Coral Tides, Misty Violet, and Sonic Yellow.

This green variant features Infinix’s “Scent Weave Leather” finish. It adds grip and feels premium to the touch. Holding the phone feels like gripping a blade, sleek and sharp. Its curved front and back create a refined, premium feel.

Though it looks like the regular Hot 60 Pro, the Pro+ stands out in profile. The Pro+ has rounded corners and curves, unlike the flat build of the Pro. The Hot 60 Pro is also slightly bulkier at 6.6 mm thick and 170 g in weight. The Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ comes with a 45W charger, USB cable, tempered glass protector, and hard case.