By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Infinix Hot 60 Pro+

The Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ is the latest entry in Infinix’s mid-range lineup. It offers sleek design and impressive hardware. When you think of Galaxy S25 Edge alternatives, the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ might come to your mind.

This phone is a closer match to the slim Galaxy S25 Edge than expected. It measures just 5.95 mm thick, barely more than the S25 Edge’s 5.8 mm. Despite its slim frame, the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ packs a 5,160 mAh battery. It also weighs only 155 g, making it lighter than the Galaxy.

Galaxy fans may also notice the 45W fast charging. That’s quicker than what the S25 Edge offers. The Hot 60 Pro+ brings vibrant style too, with seven color options. These include Coral Tides, Misty Violet, and Sonic Yellow.

Hot 60 Pro Plus

This green variant features Infinix’s “Scent Weave Leather” finish. It adds grip and feels premium to the touch. Holding the phone feels like gripping a blade, sleek and sharp. Its curved front and back create a refined, premium feel.

Though it looks like the regular Hot 60 Pro, the Pro+ stands out in profile. The Pro+ has rounded corners and curves, unlike the flat build of the Pro. The Hot 60 Pro is also slightly bulkier at 6.6 mm thick and 170 g in weight. The Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ comes with a 45W charger, USB cable, tempered glass protector, and hard case.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pakistan Kyrgyzstan Crypto Cooperation To Drive Blockchain Innovation
Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Crypto Cooperation to Drive Blockchain Innovation
Samsung Galaxy S25 Fe
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Key Specifications Leak
Remote Sensing Satellite
Pakistan’s New Remote Sensing Satellite: Capabilities and Impact Explained
Jury Holds Tesla Partially Liable In Autopilot Crash Lawsuit
Jury Holds Tesla Partially Liable in Autopilot Crash Lawsuit
Adb Flags Pakistan Pension Scheme As Major Threat To Public Finances
ADB Flags Pakistan Pension Scheme as Major Threat to Public Finances
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Might Get Bigger 4,400mAh Battery
New Tech Tackles Spatial Disorientation In Pilots For Safer Flights
New Tech Tackles Spatial Disorientation in Pilots for Safer Flights
Mandatory Fbr E Invoicing Begins For All Sales Tax Registered Entities
Mandatory FBR E-Invoicing Begins for All Sales Tax Registered Entities
Apple Macbook Air M4
Apple MacBook Air M4 Now Available at Cheapest Price Ever
Pakistan Investment Bonds Auction Surpasses Rs300bn Target
Pakistan Investment Bonds Auction Surpasses Rs300bn Target
Senate Exposes Alleged Nha Road Project Corruption
Senate Exposes Alleged NHA Road Project Corruption
Whatsapp
WhatsApp Scam Alert: Punjab Land Records Chairman, PMLN-MPA Number Hacked
Tim Cook Embraces Ai Acquisitions To Accelerate Apple Innovation
Tim Cook Embraces AI Acquisitions to Accelerate Apple Innovation