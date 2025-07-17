Infinix recently unveiled the Hot 60 Pro+, which was released in Nigeria just a few days ago. Now, the brand is gearing up for its international debut. According to a reliable source, the global launch of the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ is scheduled for July 25. Along with the Hot 60 Pro+, Infinix will also launch the Hot 60 Pro, Hot 60 5G, and Hot 60i globally on the same date. The Hot 60 Pro+ will come in six color options, with the standout being Coral Tides, a bold red-and-blue color-block design.

Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Specifications

The global variant of the Hot 60 Pro+ will match the Nigerian model in hardware. It will feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1,224p resolution. Powering the phone is the Helio G200 chipset, paired with 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage.

It will run Android 15-based XOS 15.1 and pack a 5,160 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The phone will be equipped with a 50MP rear camera and a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies.

The Hot 60 Pro+ also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner, IP65 water and dust resistance, and offers a remarkably slim profile of 5.95 mm, weighing just 155 grams.

Infinix’s new lineup is expected to make a strong impression in the budget and midrange segments when it launches globally this month.