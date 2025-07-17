By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 16 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Infinix Hot 60 Pro+

Infinix recently unveiled the Hot 60 Pro+, which was released in Nigeria just a few days ago. Now, the brand is gearing up for its international debut. According to a reliable source, the global launch of the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ is scheduled for July 25. Along with the Hot 60 Pro+, Infinix will also launch the Hot 60 Pro, Hot 60 5G, and Hot 60i globally on the same date. The Hot 60 Pro+ will come in six color options, with the standout being Coral Tides, a bold red-and-blue color-block design.

Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Specifications

The global variant of the Hot 60 Pro+ will match the Nigerian model in hardware. It will feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1,224p resolution. Powering the phone is the Helio G200 chipset, paired with 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage.

It will run Android 15-based XOS 15.1 and pack a 5,160 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The phone will be equipped with a 50MP rear camera and a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies.

The Hot 60 Pro+ also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner, IP65 water and dust resistance, and offers a remarkably slim profile of 5.95 mm, weighing just 155 grams.

Infinix’s new lineup is expected to make a strong impression in the budget and midrange segments when it launches globally this month.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

