Infinix, a dominant force in the Pakistani smartphone market, is making headlines once again with the launch of its newest device, the HOT 60 Pro+.

This new phone has secured a Guinness World Record for being the world’s slimmest curved-screen smartphone, measuring an incredibly thin 5.95 mm. The company is touting this as a significant leap in merging elegant design with high-end mobile technology.

The HOT 60 Pro+ is now available to consumers for a retail price of PKR 59,999. Interested buyers can purchase the device through the company’s online platform, Xpark, or at any of Infinix’s official retail outlets nationwide.

Beyond its record-breaking thinness, the phone features a 5.95 mm curved AMOLED display that delivers vivid colors and sharp contrasts. To ensure the device remains current, Infinix is also providing a commitment of 5 years of XOS updates, which will include new features and security improvements.

According to Infinix CEO Simon Feng, the device is a testament to the brand’s mission to push technological boundaries for years to come. The company believes the HOT 60 Pro+ will effortlessly meet the demands of everyday use, offering a powerful yet lightweight experience.