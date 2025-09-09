By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Infinix Hot 60 Pro Launched In Pakistan Priced At Pkr 59999

Infinix, a dominant force in the Pakistani smartphone market, is making headlines once again with the launch of its newest device, the HOT 60 Pro+.

This new phone has secured a Guinness World Record for being the world’s slimmest curved-screen smartphone, measuring an incredibly thin 5.95 mm. The company is touting this as a significant leap in merging elegant design with high-end mobile technology.

 

The HOT 60 Pro+ is now available to consumers for a retail price of PKR 59,999. Interested buyers can purchase the device through the company’s online platform, Xpark, or at any of Infinix’s official retail outlets nationwide.

Hot 60 Pro Plus

Beyond its record-breaking thinness, the phone features a 5.95 mm curved AMOLED display that delivers vivid colors and sharp contrasts. To ensure the device remains current, Infinix is also providing a commitment of 5 years of XOS updates, which will include new features and security improvements.

According to Infinix CEO Simon Feng, the device is a testament to the brand’s mission to push technological boundaries for years to come. The company believes the HOT 60 Pro+ will effortlessly meet the demands of everyday use, offering a powerful yet lightweight experience.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

