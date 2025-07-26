Infinix has officially introduced the Hot 60 Pro+ for global markets, as expected, on July 25, 2025. The global launch includes three additional smartphones from the Infinix Hot 60 Series: the Hot 60 Pro, Hot 60i, and Hot 60 5G. The Hot 60 Pro+ runs on the Helio G200 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It comes with Android 15 and Infinix’s XOS 15.1 skin. The company also promises OS updates up to Android 18 and five years of security patches.

This device features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1,224p resolution. The screen houses an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 13MP punch-hole selfie camera. On the back, there’s a 50MP main camera and a supporting lens, along with an Active Halo Light.

The phone comes in stylish color variants such as Titanium Silver, Misty Violet, Sleek Black, Sonic Yellow, Coral Tides, and Moco Cyber Green. Infinix offers the Hot 60 Pro+ in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations.

The Hot 60 Pro+ is powered by a 5,160 mAh battery and supports 45W fast wired charging. It is also IP65-rated, features NFC, and offers dual JBL-tuned stereo speakers. A one-tap AI button adds further convenience. Two standout features include its slim 5.95 mm profile and light 155 g weight, making it highly portable.

While the Hot 60 Pro, Hot 60i, and Hot 60 5G also debuted globally, Infinix has yet to reveal their prices.