By Areeba Ahmed ⏐ 5 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Instagram Glitch Replaces Real Friends With Ai

In a bizarre incident, the Instagram users worldwide experienced a sudden glitch where their friends’ names were replaced by AI Labelscausing extreme difficulties in distinguishing between the actual friends and AI.

The issue originally arose on Reddit, when users uploaded screenshots indicating that their entire list of contacts on Instagram had been renamed as AI.”

Profile images were still intact, but this “AI labeling made it more difficult to use. Simple features like sending messages and videos were impacted, making users manually copy and paste links.

One of the users on Reddit posted, I cant locate any of my friends. Theyre all just AI. This is outrageous.” Others were doing the same, terming the app unusable.”

The glitch occurred in conjunction with a seemingly unrelated in-app notification: AI chats are not yet available to everyone.”

This prompted speculation that Meta, the parent company of Instagram, might be planning to roll out additional AI capabilities and had triggered the error as part of internal testing.

However, Meta didn’t post an official statement describing the cause of the incident or verifying whether it was connected to an AI update or internal glitch.

It is not the first time that Instagrams AI features have raised eyebrows and caused difficulties for users. Last June, users complained of their accounts being randomly banned, prompting concerns about the platforms use of automated moderation systems.

Critics say that AI is being used without adequate transparency or human input. Digital rights organizations now want Meta to undertake more rigorous testing and public discourse before new AI-based features are launched.

Although several users have reported restoring normal contact lists later in the day, others indicated the issue was still ongoing.

Areeba Ahmed

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Karvaan Power Plus 1 2l Ug Officially Launched Specs Features

Karvaan Power Plus 1.2L UG Officially Launched in Pakistan

Punjab Govt

Punjab Govt. Announces New Timings for Schools and Colleges

Atlas Honda

Atlas Honda Launches HR-V Hybrid SUV in Lahore

Bise Peshawar Matric Result 2025 Date Announced

BISE Peshawar Matric Exam 2025 Toppers List Revealed

Legit Or Scam Should You Invest In Quantum Computing Stocks

Legit or Scam: Should You Invest in Quantum Computing Stocks?

Pakistan Kyrgyzstan Trade Aims For 100 Million Revival

Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Trade Aims for $100 Million Revival

Bise Peshawar Matric Result 2025 Announced

BISE Peshawar Matric Result 2025 Announced

HAVAL H6 Hi4 PHEV

HAVAL H6 Hi4 PHEV Pre-Booking Open Across Pakistan in August

Govt Mandates Qr Codes On Utility Bills For Digital Payments

Govt Mandates QR Codes on Utility Bills for Digital Payments

Peshawars Ncai Prepares Ai Powered Disaster Response Tools

Peshawar’s NCAI Prepares AI-Powered Disaster Response Tools

Atlas Honda

Atlas Honda Officially Launched CG150 and New Electric Scooter

PTA

PTA Report: Jazz and Zong Top Complaint List in June 2025

Snapchat Unveils Home Safe Alerts To Keep Loved Ones In The Loop

Snapchat Unveils ‘Home Safe’ Alerts to Keep Friends in the Loop