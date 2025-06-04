Ios 19 Wishlist Five Major Upgrades We Hope To See At Wwdc 2025

Apple is all set to unveil iOS 19, which might officially be named iOS 26, at WWDC 2025 on June 9. With strong rumors pointing to a major redesign and other significant upgrades, the upcoming software update has stirred high expectations among users. While Apple hasn’t confirmed the exact features, several leaks, combined with our hopes, paint an exciting picture.







Here are five iOS 19 upgrades we hope Apple showcases at WWDC 2025. Some are based on solid rumors, while others are highly requested enhancements from the community.

1. A Completely Revamped User Interface

One of the biggest rumors surrounding iOS 19 is a total visual overhaul. According to early reports, Apple might redesign the interface to better align with macOS and iPadOS, but not merely copy them. Instead, the design could introduce a more consistent cross-platform experience while offering fresh visuals.







A Vision Pro-style interface has also been hinted at, possibly featuring translucent, glass-like aesthetics for a futuristic feel. This could make the OS not only more attractive but also smoother and faster to navigate. After years of only minor design changes, a new look in iOS 19 could rejuvenate the user experience and reassert Apple’s design dominance.

2. Smarter AI-Powered Photo Editing

While Apple has already integrated AI tools into its photo editing suite, the results have left much to be desired. With competitors offering advanced AI capabilities, Apple has room to grow, and we hope iOS 19 brings comprehensive enhancements in this area.

Features like object removal, background expansion, and even facial expression edits are already available on other platforms. Though basic versions exist in iOS, they lack polish and performance. A true AI photo upgrade would put Apple back in the race.

Unfortunately, some reports suggest WWDC 2025 may disappoint in terms of AI features, with Apple possibly holding major updates until 2026. Still, even minor improvements in iOS 19 would be welcome progress.

3. A More Intelligent and Conversational Siri

Another long-standing user wish is an intelligent, conversational Siri—something more in line with ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini. With AI evolving rapidly, Siri’s current form feels outdated. A smarter, context-aware assistant could dramatically improve productivity and user engagement.

Leaks suggest Apple is working on an upgraded version of Siri that could incorporate personalization and improved dialogue management. However, just like other AI updates, this transformation may not fully arrive until next year. That said, WWDC 2025 could offer a teaser or early developer preview, hinting at what’s to come in the Siri experience as part of iOS 19.

4. Expanded Health and Wellness Features

Health tracking has become a cornerstone of Apple’s ecosystem, especially with the seamless integration between the iPhone and Apple Watch. However, when it comes to advanced metrics like stress levels, energy analysis, and recovery tracking, third-party apps still lead the way.

With iOS 19, users are hoping Apple will fill these gaps by introducing smarter health analytics and AI-driven insights. An AI-enhanced Health app is reportedly in development, and while the full rollout might happen in 2026, even partial enhancements would be a strong step forward.

Since many of these updates can be software-driven, Apple has the opportunity to bring powerful wellness features to millions of users without requiring new hardware.

5. A Stronger Focus on Mobile Gaming

At one point, Apple’s iOS looked like it could become a leading gaming platform, bolstered by the launch of Apple Arcade. But in recent years, the focus has shifted toward casual games, leaving power users wanting more.

To revive gaming on iOS, Apple could use iOS 19 to launch a dedicated gaming hub, an idea currently circulating in the rumor mill. This hub would reportedly support achievements, leaderboards, and social features, making it easier for users to discover and enjoy quality games.

Though this doesn’t guarantee a flood of AAA titles or Apple Arcade exclusives, it could mark the start of a renewed commitment to serious mobile gaming. If paired with strategic partnerships and developer incentives, iOS 19 could position the iPhone as a go-to gaming device once again.

As WWDC 2025 approaches, expectations for iOS 19 are at an all-time high. Whether Apple delivers all these upgrades or just a few, one thing is clear: this release could set the stage for the next era of iOS. From an overhauled design to AI and gaming improvements, users are eager to see Apple reclaim its innovative edge.

Stay tuned to TechJuice on June 9 to see which of these features will make the cut—and which ones we’ll still be waiting on next year.