Earlier today, images of the iPhone 17 Pro surfaced online, suggesting it may launch in several vibrant color options. The leaked units are dummy models, not functioning devices. However, their design should closely match the final version. These dummy units lack internal components. Yet, their appearance offers an accurate preview of Apple’s design direction.

According to sources, the iPhone 17 Pro will debut alongside the full iPhone 17 lineup this September. The launch is expected during the week starting September 8, with possible dates being the 8th, 9th, or 10th.

One of the biggest design changes is on the back. The iPhone 17 Pro features a massive rear camera island. This large camera section spans almost the full width of the phone, similar to the Poco design from two years ago.

Despite the new layout, the camera lenses remain in their usual positions. They’re now part of a more prominent housing. This redesign signals Apple’s shift toward bolder aesthetics, likely to stand out from previous iPhone generations.

With the new look and a range of colors, Apple seems ready to make the iPhone 17 Pro feel fresh and modern. More details are expected to emerge as we approach the official announcement in September.