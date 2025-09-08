As Apple fans eagerly await the iPhone 17 series launch, new leaks have revealed the battery capacities of all upcoming models. The leak suggests slightly larger batteries across the lineup, hinting at improved endurance. Notably, e-SIM only variants are expected to pack even bigger batteries, thanks to the extra internal space from removing the SIM tray.

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 17 series, new Apple Watch models, and possibly AirPods Pro 3 at an event scheduled for 10 AM PT on September 9, 2025.

Leaked Battery Capacities of iPhone 17 Series

Model Standard Battery e-SIM Only Battery iPhone 17 3,692 mAh N/A iPhone 17 Air 3,036 mAh 3,149 mAh iPhone 17 Pro 3,988 mAh 4,252 mAh iPhone 17 Pro Max 4,832 mAh 5,088 mAh

The leak comes from prominent Apple tipster ShrimpApplePro, who has accurately predicted Apple device specs in the past. With slightly larger batteries, users can expect longer screen-on times and enhanced performance efficiency.