By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 11 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Apple To Launch Foldable Iphones Ultra Thin Air Model In 2026

As Apple fans eagerly await the iPhone 17 series launch, new leaks have revealed the battery capacities of all upcoming models. The leak suggests slightly larger batteries across the lineup, hinting at improved endurance. Notably, e-SIM only variants are expected to pack even bigger batteries, thanks to the extra internal space from removing the SIM tray.

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 17 series, new Apple Watch models, and possibly AirPods Pro 3 at an event scheduled for 10 AM PT on September 9, 2025.

Leaked Battery Capacities of iPhone 17 Series

Model Standard Battery e-SIM Only Battery
iPhone 17 3,692 mAh N/A
iPhone 17 Air 3,036 mAh 3,149 mAh
iPhone 17 Pro 3,988 mAh 4,252 mAh
iPhone 17 Pro Max 4,832 mAh 5,088 mAh

The leak comes from prominent Apple tipster ShrimpApplePro, who has accurately predicted Apple device specs in the past. With slightly larger batteries, users can expect longer screen-on times and enhanced performance efficiency.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Google Ads Weaponized In Mossad Campaign Reaching 19 Countries Including Pakistan
Google Ads Weaponized in Mossad Campaign Reaching 19 Countries, Including Pakistan
Ptcl
IT Ministry Confirms Cable Cut in Jeddah as Pak Faces Severe Internet Disruptions
Punjab Bans Govt Teachers From Private School Jobs
Sindh Withdraws Promotion of Primary School Teachers
Pakistan Stock Exchange Hits Historic 100000 Milestone
PSX Crosses 156,000 Points, Hits Historic High
Sbp About Legal Status Of Virtual Assets In Pakistan
Pakistan Workers’ Remittances Hit $3.1B in August
Islamabad Command and Control Center
Islamabad to Host Pakistan’s First Smart City Command Center
Pakistan And Us
U.S. Strategic Metals, Pakistan Sign Critical Minerals MOU
Pakistan’s Auditor-General
Pakistan’s Auditor-General Denies Misreporting in Federal Audit Documents
Research Suggests Chatgpts Web Power Might Be Fading To Old Search Giants
OpenAI Warns of Ongoing AI Hallucination Challenges
Supreme Court
Supreme Court Launches Cell for Overseas Pakistanis
Rs 35 Billion Development Projects By Ministry Of Planning Development Special Initiatives
Pakistan Economy Gains Momentum in FY2026 Progress Report
Pta License Suspension Hits Another Data Provider
PTA Revises Radio-Based Services Charges for 2025
Secp Imposes Rs425m Penalties For Compliance In Fy2024 25
IT Sector Leads as SECP Registers Over 3,200 New Companies in August 2025