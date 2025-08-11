The iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in less than a month, and new leaks are fueling excitement. Tipster Majin Bu has shared an image of the upcoming phones’ screen protectors, revealing size details for all four models. According to the leak, the standard iPhone 17 will feature a 6.3-inch display, matching the iPhone 17 Pro. The iPhone 17 Air will get a 6.6-inch screen, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max will retain its massive 6.9-inch display. Additionally, some models are rumored to gain 120 Hz OLED screens, marking a notable upgrade.

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro appear to share identical screen protector sizes. Both will feature 6.3-inch displays, providing parity between the standard and Pro models in screen size.

The iPhone 17 Air will slot between the smaller models and the Pro Max. It is expected to feature a 6.6-inch screen, slightly smaller than the 6.7-inch display on the iPhone 16 Plus it replaces. Reports suggest the Air and the base iPhone 17 will receive 120 Hz OLED displays. However, they are unlikely to include ProMotion LTPO technology or Always-On Display functionality. With these leaked sizes and features, the iPhone 17 series appears set to deliver display upgrades and new options for buyers.

At the top end, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will keep its 6.9-inch screen, the largest in the lineup. This matches the size of its predecessor and keeps it as Apple’s biggest iPhone offering.