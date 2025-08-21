By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 50 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Islamabad, long troubled by traffic bottlenecks at its main entry and exit points, is set to see relief as work begins next month on two major projects. The T Chowk Flyover and Shaheen Chowk Underpass are part of the CDA’s ongoing efforts to modernise the capital’s road network and ease daily congestion.

The decision was finalised during a meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters. Officials confirmed that ground breaking for the T Chowk Flyover and Shaheen Chowk Underpass will take place in the first week of September.

The CDA has already invited bids for the Rs. 1.4 billion T Chowk project, which will be built at the busy intersection of GT Road and Islamabad Expressway. This project is expected to streamline traffic for vehicles entering and leaving the city.

Meanwhile, the Shaheen Chowk Underpass, with an estimated cost of Rs. 1.3 billion, is designed to resolve chronic congestion at the junction of Ninth Avenue and Khayaban-e-Iqbal/Margalla Road  one of the city’s busiest corridors due to the presence of government offices and educational institutions.

Under the plan, traffic on Khayaban-e-Iqbal will move underground, while the top slab of the underpass will connect Ninth Avenue with the service road, ensuring smoother flow.

Islamabad has long struggled with traffic on major entry and exit points. Projects like these are part of the CDA’s broader strategy to modernise road networks and ease commuting challenges in the rapidly growing capital.

