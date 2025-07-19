Islamabad Introduces Owner Based Vehicle Registration System

ISLAMABAD: The Excise and Taxation Department of Islamabad has announced the launch of a “US-style vehicle registration system”. This overhaul marks a major shift from the traditional vehicle-based registration to a permanent, owner-linked model.

Unlike the current approach, where a number plate is tied to a vehicle, this new system will assign a “lifetime registration number” directly to the vehicle owner. Whether a person buys one car or several over time, their registration number will remain constant and transferable only with their ownership.

This system will be applicable across the board, covering new vehicle registrations as well as existing ones already in use within Islamabad.

Under the new model, once a vehicle is sold, the seller’s registration number will be deactivated. The buyer, in turn, will receive a separate registration number connected to their name. The move aims to curb illegal ownership transfers, misuse of number plates, and identity-related fraud.

Vehicle owners who don’t own a car for a period can retain their registration number for up to one year. However, if it’s not reassigned to a vehicle during that time, the number will be cancelled and reissued.

Inspired by Global Best Practices

The Director General of Excise and Taxation Islamabad, emphasized that this policy mirrors established models from developed nations. Also, he added that it is a step toward secure, transparent, and user-friendly vehicle ownership records. The aim is to simplify vehicle transfers and ensure accurate documentation, minimizing loopholes that have historically enabled fraudulent activity.

By aligning with international standards and embracing digitized public service, Islamabad is positioning itself at the forefront of modern vehicle registration practices. Citizens can expect a simpler, fraud-resistant process whether they are buying, selling, or managing their vehicles.

The department plans to release more implementation details in the coming weeks as the updated registration framework moves closer to its official rollout.