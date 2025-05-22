Islamabad IT Park opens office Booking Ahead of Official Launch

Businesses looking to scale in a world-class tech environment can now reserve IT Park Islamabad office space, as bookings officially open ahead of its grand launch in August 2025. Positioned as a game-changer for Pakistan’s digital economy, the park offers cutting-edge infrastructure to drive innovation, exports, and foreign investment.







Spread across an impressive 720,000 sq. ft., the IT Park Islamabad office space is purpose-built to accommodate over 120 IT and ITeS companies. Designed with global standards in mind, the park features a Tier-III certified Data Center, advanced R&D labs, and virtual training zones tailored to support high-performance teams and startups alike.

In addition to premium tech facilities, tenants will benefit from onsite business, academic, and legal support, helping streamline operations across legal, finance, and marketing functions. This integrated ecosystem aims to provide startups and established enterprises with the tools they need to thrive and compete on a global stage.







Strategically located in Islamabad—often dubbed the “Davos of Digital FDI”—the IT Park offers unmatched access to international investors, academic partners, and policymaking hubs. This initiative is part of Pakistan’s broader strategy to position itself as a leading digital economy in the region.

With an official launch scheduled for August 2025, businesses are encouraged to secure their place in what promises to be Pakistan’s most sophisticated technology hub.

Book your space today by clicking here.