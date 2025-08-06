The Islamabad IT Park, a state-of-the-art facility in Chak Shehzad, is scheduled for inauguration in Q3 2025. The facility covers 720,000 sq. ft., aims to create 7,500 jobs, and will boost IT exports by US$70 million. To foster innovation and entrepreneurship, the park will include startup incubation centers and a full business support center.

This support center will provide legal, marketing, and financial advisory services to growing businesses and startups. Moreover, the park will include research and development labs and virtual classrooms for technology-driven learning and innovation.

An industry-academia linkage center will enable collaboration between universities, researchers, and IT industry professionals. This will help bridge the gap between academic research and commercial technology ventures in the country.

A key highlight is Pakistan’s first-ever Tier III data center, offering uninterrupted power, robust data security, and high reliability with 99.982% uptime. This advanced data center will support secure hosting, high-performance computing, and reliable cloud services. Therefore, it is expected to attract global tech companies to Pakistan’s digital ecosystem.

The government has prioritized early completion of the project, with round-the-clock construction underway. Infrastructure development is central to the government’s strategy for expanding the ICT sector in Pakistan.

The Islamabad IT Park is a landmark project reflecting a strong commitment to national digital transformation. The park is poised to become a dynamic hub for IT professionals, startups, and global tech companies alike, helping to position Pakistan as a leading center for ICT services and helping expand Pakistan’s tech ecosystem.