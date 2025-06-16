Islamabad Resumes Vehicle Emission Testing To Tackle Air Pollution

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), in coordination with Islamabad police, has resumed vehicle emission testing across the city.







The campaign, which restarted on June 12 following the Eidul Azha holidays, focuses on reducing the environmental and public health risks associated with vehicular carbon emissions.

The emission checks are being conducted at two major traffic hotspots: the Mundi police checkpost near Metro Mall and the Faizabad Interchange, which connects to the Islamabad-Lahore route. These locations were chosen for their high vehicle volume.

In the first two days of the drive, Pak-EPA and police inspection teams reported that most vehicles emitted smoke between 10% and 40%. However, those exceeding 60% smoke levels were fined through official challan tickets.







Nazia Zaib Ali, Director General of Pak-EPA, emphasized that the goal is not just to enforce regulations but also to promote awareness about regular vehicle maintenance as a key step in reducing urban air pollution.

“This campaign aims to protect both the environment and the health of Islamabad’s residents,” said Zaib Ali. “It’s a shared responsibility, and we encourage all vehicle owners to ensure their vehicles meet emission standards.”

The current campaign is part of a broader strategy to improve air quality in Islamabad. Pak-EPA plans to expand emission testing to additional areas in the coming weeks, with continued support from law enforcement agencies.

The initiative underlines the city’s growing commitment to cleaner air and sustainable urban living by holding vehicle owners accountable for their contribution to pollution.