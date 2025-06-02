By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 29 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Lahores Emission Testing Plan Criticized For Ignoring Major Polluters

In a fresh attempt to tackle the city’s worsening air quality, Lahore has introduced a pilot emissions testing program for four-wheeled vehicles. The initiative, led by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), includes free vehicle testing until June 30 at nine designated centers across the city.



Vehicles that pass the test are issued a green QR-coded sticker, visibly displayed on their windshields, intended as a mark of compliance with emission standards.

Experts Say “Big Mistake” Made

Despite the effort, environmental experts and civic voices have raised major concerns over the limited scope of the program. Critics argue the policy ignores two- and three-wheelers, which are responsible for a large share of harmful emissions.

Suneel Sarfraz Munj, Chairman of PakWheels, expressed disappointment, stating:



“Clean vehicles won’t matter if we continue using poor-quality fuel.”

He also highlighted that 60% of traffic on Lahore’s roads consists of motorcycles and rickshaws, which are typically older and higher in emissions, yet remain outside the purview of the testing scheme.

Echoing similar concerns, environmental lawyer Rafi Alam emphasized the importance of including all types of vehicles in such initiatives, especially those with outdated engines. Several experts are urging the government to expand the program to reflect the true dynamics of urban pollution.

Beyond testing, experts are pushing for a transition to Euro V fuel and engine standards, which are widely recognized as more environmentally friendly. Without these measures, they argue, short-term fixes like selective testing will fail to deliver long-term results in reducing Lahore’s smog crisis.

EV, Pollution, Vehicles
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

