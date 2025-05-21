Islamabad to get A Modern Theme Park, Ferris Wheel & Cable Car

Islamabad is on track to welcome three major recreational developments: a state-of-the-art theme park, a giant Ferris wheel, and a scenic cable car system. It is part of a wider effort to modernize its entertainment infrastructure.







During its 75th meeting held this week, the Development Working Party (DWP) of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) gave the green light for consultancy services to move forward with feasibility studies and technical design plans for the trio of landmark projects.

The budget allocation for each consultancy is as follows:

Theme Park: Rs. 206 million

Ferris Wheel: Rs. 61.8 million

Cable Car System: Rs. 197.76 million

The studies, which will span six months, aim to assess technical viability, sustainability, and urban impact. The decision to implement will rest on the outcomes of these evaluations and follow-up approvals.







Speaking at the meeting, CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated,

“These projects will transform Islamabad into a regional tourism hub.”

He stressed that the developments are not just about building infrastructure but are part of a larger vision to enhance tourism, generate employment, and offer high-quality leisure experiences.

“We’re committed to sustainable development that creates jobs while preserving Islamabad’s natural beauty,” Randhawa added.

Meeting the Needs of a Growing Capital

With a population exceeding two million and rising demand for modern recreational spaces, CDA officials believe the capital is well-positioned to become a premier attraction for both domestic and international tourists.

A CDA official said the consultancy phase includes detailed planning. The goal is to meet international standards and protect Islamabad’s unique landscape. Special focus will be on minimizing environmental impact. The cable car project, in particular, aims to cut traffic and link visitors to major recreational areas.

The initiative is also part of a broader national strategy to revamp tourism infrastructure in major cities. Islamabad, with its scenic backdrop of the Margalla Hills and growing global visibility, is set to be a model city for sustainable urban tourism in Pakistan.