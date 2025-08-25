Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced the free Wi-Fi service to Islamabad to convert Islamabad into a free Wi-Fi city. This project is one of the projects of the CDA to upgrade the capital and make it more accessible to residents and visitors in terms of digital access.

The initial target will be to provide free internet access at metro and feeder bus stations, in parks and other major open public areas. It is projected that 30 key locations would be benefited in the first phase with further expansion in other phases.

According to the CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the network will be operated and maintained by the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) but the technical support will be offered by the CDA team. A marketing and revenue model will also be adopted to ensure sustainability as generated funds can be used to upgrade and maintain the system.

According to Islamabad Capital Territory Administrator, Islamabad will become a Free Wi-Fi City in the near future and provide contemporary digital services to the citizens. He stressed that this project is consistent with the ongoing work to transform Islamabad into a smart city, increasing connectivity, digital inclusion, and easy access of the citizens to online services.

It is assumed that the initiative will enhance access to the internet by commuters, park visitors, and other people in the capital, in addition to supporting digital literacy, online services, and smart cities.