IT industry refuses to accept removal of tax exemptions, expresses strong concern

Reacting to the government’s recent crackdown on the Pakistani freelancers and the payment gateway, Payoneer, after removing tax exemptions available to the IT & IT-enabled Services, the IT industry has expressed strong concerns.

The response came with a press release issued on Friday. According to the press release, the IT sector has contributed significantly to the growth of exports. “IT & IT enabled Service sector has given record exports growth with 40% increase in 2019-2020 and is on track to exceed $2 Billion by the end of this financial year.”, the press release says.

The press release by P@sha also highlights that the existing Tax incentives (till 2025) have been instrumental in Pakistan’s competitiveness towards traditional competitors such as India, Bangladesh, the Philippines and Vietnam and resulted in phenomenal interest from global investors towards Pakistan. However, the FBR’s approach to “raise revenue by all means” is hampering the IT sector’s growth.

“Recent news of the withdrawal of Income Tax Exemption on the export of IT services, and replacing with a Tax Credit Scheme where the tax credit is subject to fulfillment of many conditions such as filing of tax withholding statements and sales tax returns amongst others will negatively impact IT exports growth trend.”, the press release continues.

The statement also says that sales tax on services is a provincial subject and is outside FBR’s domain while also warning that the changes will scare away investors. “We are afraid that such abrupt changes in tax policies will not only scare away new entrants/investors but will cause colossal damage to the growth trajectory of existing players.”

The statement further said that the IT sector has never asked for special benefits, unlike other sectors. The tax exemption on IT exports till 2025 is proving to be the only substantial support the IT sector is offered. Replacing it with a complex tax credit regime laden with additional compliance requirements will negatively impact the IT export growth trend.

