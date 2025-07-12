It Minister Stresses Ai Training In Pakistan During Meeting With Google

IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja has reaffirmed the government’s strong focus on AI training in Pakistan, highlighting efforts to integrate artificial intelligence into education, the workforce, and industry. During a meeting on Friday with Google’s Regional AI Developer Ecosystem and Communities team, the minister outlined Pakistan’s strategic vision to strengthen its digital future.

Speaking at the policy discussion, Khawaja detailed the government’s threefold approach to AI training in Pakistan. This includes incorporating AI education from kindergarten through university, upskilling the workforce with a special emphasis on freelancers, and driving industrial innovation through AI adoption.

The minister also stressed the importance of ensuring inclusive access to key resources such as the AI Seekho programme, sandbox environments, and cloud credits. According to Radio Pakistan, she noted that preparing the next generation with these tools is essential to build a robust digital economy and keep Pakistan competitive globally.

Rising Interest in AI Spurs Calls for Responsible Regulation

A recent report has shown that children’s interest in AI tools has doubled over the past year, while businesses across the country are increasingly embracing AI solutions. Still, experts warn that AI development should not be left to market forces alone, emphasizing the need for effective regulation to guide growth responsibly.

During the meeting, Google’s team shared insights into their developer ecosystem in the region. They highlighted initiatives like Google Developer Groups, community-led AI projects, and educational platforms such as Taleemabad that are already making a significant impact.

According to state-run PTV, Minister Khawaja called for deeper collaboration between Google and the Ministry of IT & Telecommunication to help position Pakistan firmly within the global AI ecosystem. She emphasized that partnerships like these are vital to fully realize the country’s ambitions in digital transformation.

As the government prioritizes AI training in Pakistan, these efforts are expected to unlock new opportunities for students, professionals, and industries, setting the stage for stronger economic growth and global competitiveness.