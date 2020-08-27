IT Ministry adamant on boosting the export of the country

Syed Aminul Haque, the Federal Minister for Information and Technology, said that the federal government is taking steps for the development of the Information and Technology Sector. The remarks were passed in the seventh meeting of Prime Minister’s Taskforce on IT and telecom.

The Minister talked about the matters about the spectrum, It exports, and Fiberization. He said that the young adults are the assets of Pakistan and various employment opportunities will come forward by different projects in the IT industry. According to Amin, the Information and Technology ministry is committed to increasing the quality of smartphones, and IT exports in the country.

Regarding the broadband services, Amin informed the meeting attendees that the Fiberization procedure had been performed rapidly along with other steps. The aim is to offer high-speed internet in underserved areas of the country.

Amin also said that he is going to conduct a meeting with the Chief Minister of Sindh for discussing end sales Tax in IT export revenue. Adding that, IT industries are moving from Sindh to other provinces due to sales tax IT export revenue.

Furthermore, the IT minister briefed that merit and transparency are the top priority in the Ministry of IT and the departments that are linked with it. He said that we are accountable to masses and using our mandate for the betterment and uplift of the people.

