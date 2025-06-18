Pakistan is set to enhance its digital public service delivery through the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP), a $78 million initiative under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT). This project is specifically designed to expand digitally-enabled services for both citizens and businesses across the country.







In a move to staff key positions for DEEP, the Prime Minister has made several important appointments. Mohammad Omar Iqbal has been appointed as Senior Manager M&E (PMU-MoITT), holding a PPS-10 scale. His contract is for two years, effective immediately.

Similarly, Shahzad Ali Shah has been appointed as Senior Manager Procurement (PMU-MoITT), also at a PPS-10 scale, on a two-year contract. These appointments highlight the government’s commitment to ensuring proper oversight and efficient resource allocation for the project.

Furthermore, Sana Nasir has been appointed as Director of Outreach and Communications (PIU-Ignite), a PPS-10 position, for two years. This role will be crucial in communicating the project’s benefits and progress to the public and relevant stakeholders.







These appointments mark a significant step forward for the DEEP project, which is expected to play a vital role in Pakistan’s digital transformation and its efforts to improve public service accessibility and efficiency.