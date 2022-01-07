News, Telecom

IT Ministry set to introduce a strategic framework for the launch of 5G

Usman Aslam

In recent news, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications has worked on strategic plans and guidelines to properly launch 5G in Pakistan. It has been proposed to various institutions that are currently working in this direction. In addition, the Ministry of IT, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Health have also been advised to work on the official launch of 5G in the country.

Moreover, the PTA will appoint a proper consultant to oversee respective issues such as minimum bandwidth per operator, investment-friendly spectrum auction design, per MHz spectrum price determination in US dollars or Pakistan rupees, payment terms, and installment plans. Once the recommendations have been overseen by all stakeholders in the telecom and IT sector, a spectrum reframing framework will be finalized for IMT bands. This will include a Spectrum Reframing Committee which will consist of stakeholders based on the 2015 telecom policy.

According to recent planning, all stakeholders will soon finalize incentives which would be reflected in the finance bill of the year 2022.





