By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 10 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Itel Zeno 20

Itel has unveiled its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Zeno 20, as the successor to this year’s Zeno 10. The device promises a large display, solid battery life, and some practical features for users looking for value without compromising basic performance.

According to the source, the Zeno 20 sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution and a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate. Power comes from the Unisoc Tiger T7100 chipset, paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage, which can be expanded via microSD.

Camera options remain modest, featuring a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter, sufficient for daily snapshots and video calls. The device runs Android 14 Go Edition and is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery, ensuring long usage between charges.

Itel has also included IP54 dust and splash resistance, DTS sound enhancements, and a complimentary screen replacement, adding extra value for budget-conscious buyers. The smartphone comes in three colors: Starlit Black, Space Titanium, and Aurora Blue.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

