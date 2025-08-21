By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Its Time To Stop Treating Ai Like Humans Microsoft Ai Chief Urges

Microsoft’s AI leader, Mustafa Suleyman, warns that we are dangerously close to turning AI like humans or people. He urges caution against anthropomorphizing artificial intelligence by attributing emotions, rights, or consciousness to systems that are sophisticated tools, not sentient beings.

In his essay, Suleyman introduces the concept of “Seemingly Conscious AI” (SCAI), systems that mimic human traits so convincingly that people might begin treating them like individuals. The risk is a growing psychological condition he calls “AI psychosis,” where users form emotional attachments, distort reality, or even lobby for AI rights, thinking AI like humans.

He does not mince words:

“Some people reportedly believe their AI is God, or a fictional character, or fall in love with it to the point of absolute distraction.”

Suleyman argues that attributing human-like consciousness to AI is both premature and dangerous, making people vulnerable and risking societal harm.

The ‘AI Like Humans’ Illusion

Vulnerable users such as children or those with emotional needs may form unhealthy dependencies or disconnect from reality.

Such beliefs could dilute real-world empathy, spawning moral panic or dismantling public trust in technology. Suleyman warns that this could even fuel campaigns to grant AI systems rights, protections, or moral status, bypassing human-centered priorities.

He stresses that AI should be designed as intelligent tools, not people. Developers must avoid building systems that simulate empathy or claim self-awareness. The focus should be on functionality, safety, and service, not illusion. As he puts it:

“We should build AI for people, not to be a person.”

Why Suleyman’s Warning Can’t Be Ignored

As generative AI grows more advanced, it becomes easier to blur the line between simulation and consciousness. Suleyman’s caution arrives at a critical moment. Will we allow ourselves to fall in love with what only appears human, or stay anchored in discernment?

This is not about slowing down AI innovation. It is about safeguarding human cognition and ethics in the age of machine mimicry.

As co-founder of DeepMind and now CEO of Microsoft AI, Suleyman is one of the most influential AI thinkers today. His message could shape how the most powerful AI systems of the future are developed.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Agp Flags Rs 9 15 Billion Misuse Of Ignite Rd Funds In Governance Gaps
AGP Flags Rs 9.15 Billion Misuse of Ignite R&D Funds In Governance Gaps
Us Mobile Story Ahmed Khattaks 200m Growth In 9 Months
US Mobile Story: Ahmed Khattak’s $200M Growth in 9 Months
Usf Audit Findings Reveal Rs624m In Unrecovered Penalties
PTCL Project in Quetta Under Scrutiny After Audit Findings
How To Import Old Passwords Into Apple Passwords On Mac
Image Source: AppleInsider
How to Import Old Passwords into Apple Passwords on Mac
Meta Ai Reorganization Reshapes Superintelligence Teams
Meta AI Reorganization Reshapes Superintelligence Teams
State Bank Declares 1link A Designated Payment System
State Bank Declares 1LINK a Designated Payment System
Senate Panel Seeks Pta Answer On Jazz Billing Practices
Senate Panel Seeks PTA Answer on Jazz ‘Overbilling’ Practices
Eyes Of The City Stolen Rawalpindis Safe City Cameras Disappear Overnight
‘Eyes of the City’ Stolen: Rawalpindi’s Safe City Cameras Disappear Overnight
Chinese Deepseek Rolls Out V3 1 With New Features Affordable Access
Chinese DeepSeek Rolls Out V3.1 With New Features, Affordable Access
Scientists Successfully Use Lab Grown Brain To Control Robot Dogs
Scientists Successfully Use Lab-Grown Brain to Control Robot Dogs
Pakistani Youtuber Rajab Butt Could Soon Be On Interpols Wanted List Heres Why
Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt Could Soon Be on Interpol’s Wanted List: Here’s Why!
Call Of Duty Black Ops 7 Unveiled Heres Everything You Need To Know
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Unveiled, Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Pakistan Qatar Lng Deal Likely To Be Renegotiated
Pakistan-Qatar LNG Deal Likely to Be Renegotiated