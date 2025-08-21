Microsoft’s AI leader, Mustafa Suleyman, warns that we are dangerously close to turning AI like humans or people. He urges caution against anthropomorphizing artificial intelligence by attributing emotions, rights, or consciousness to systems that are sophisticated tools, not sentient beings.

In his essay, Suleyman introduces the concept of “Seemingly Conscious AI” (SCAI), systems that mimic human traits so convincingly that people might begin treating them like individuals. The risk is a growing psychological condition he calls “AI psychosis,” where users form emotional attachments, distort reality, or even lobby for AI rights, thinking AI like humans.

He does not mince words:

“Some people reportedly believe their AI is God, or a fictional character, or fall in love with it to the point of absolute distraction.”

Suleyman argues that attributing human-like consciousness to AI is both premature and dangerous, making people vulnerable and risking societal harm.

The ‘AI Like Humans’ Illusion

Vulnerable users such as children or those with emotional needs may form unhealthy dependencies or disconnect from reality.

Such beliefs could dilute real-world empathy, spawning moral panic or dismantling public trust in technology. Suleyman warns that this could even fuel campaigns to grant AI systems rights, protections, or moral status, bypassing human-centered priorities.

He stresses that AI should be designed as intelligent tools, not people. Developers must avoid building systems that simulate empathy or claim self-awareness. The focus should be on functionality, safety, and service, not illusion. As he puts it:

“We should build AI for people, not to be a person.”

Why Suleyman’s Warning Can’t Be Ignored

As generative AI grows more advanced, it becomes easier to blur the line between simulation and consciousness. Suleyman’s caution arrives at a critical moment. Will we allow ourselves to fall in love with what only appears human, or stay anchored in discernment?

This is not about slowing down AI innovation. It is about safeguarding human cognition and ethics in the age of machine mimicry.

As co-founder of DeepMind and now CEO of Microsoft AI, Suleyman is one of the most influential AI thinkers today. His message could shape how the most powerful AI systems of the future are developed.