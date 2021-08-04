Jadu – Accelerate your tech career with hands-on skills

If you are a student you are probably stuck at home during covid and looking for opportunities to connect, learn and grow. Jadu is one such platform that helps students accelerate their tech careers with hands-on skills. Jadu not only offers cutting edge tech skills to fill the gap in market requirements but also self-development and community-building seminars from some of the finest mentors from around the world.

All you need to get started is a stable internet connection and a motivated, learning mindset to get started. Admissions are open for cohort 2 of the Jadu Technical Fellowship.

What Does Jadu Offer?

Jadu brings a unique opportunity for students to be part of a fellowship program that includes rigorous coursework in Full-Stack Web Development as well as soft skills seminars from global speakers and mentors. Each week will have anywhere from 3 classes where they will be taught by an instructor and be given individual and group assignments that will include practical projects that will boost their skills in the real world. Fellows will learn to work as a team and develop their interpersonal skills in the five-month duration of the program.



The fellowship will also include career-building mentorship where the fellows will be encouraged to apply for jobs and internships before they graduate. Some of the activities and events will include:

How to build an impressionable CV

Preparing for an interview

Negotiating a salary

Access to local and international job opportunities

Awarding of certificates

Providing recommendation letters for jobs and interviews

Jadu aims to facilitate Pakistani students by helping them get job-ready and by giving them exposure and linkage to industry & mentors. Pakistan is inhabited by intelligent and talented individuals, Jadu believes that proper mentoring can help its fellows achieve something awesome!

Who is it for?

Jadu’s current fellowship is open for admissions for Pakistani students in their first and second year of bachelor programs. Students must be majoring in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or any other related technical fields. Head over to www.jadujobs.com to apply now and be a part of the #JaduFamily. The deadline for applications is the 15th of August 2021.