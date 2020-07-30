Japan on the verge of blocking TikTok along with other Chinese apps

After the U.S. and India, Japan is also following the footstep of banning Chinese applications along with TikTok. The news arrived after India banned over 50 Chines apps along with a popular short-video app known as TikTok.

The recent NHK World Report, an organization of lawmakers, has been working to ban the apps developed by Chinese firms like TikTok. Concerns raised by the lawmakers are similar to the ones proposed by the other two countries.

The lawmakers fear that allowing these apps would allow a large sum of federal data handed over to the Chinese government, thus giving way to legitimate security concerns.

The group will submit the proposal to the Japanese government by September of 2020. TikTok has gained massive popularity in Japan though it was a competitive market to get. The database extracted by the iOS store in Japan revealed that the TikTop has been ranked at the top among other entertaining apps. It is on the fifth rank in the most downloaded apps.

The spokesperson of TikTok said: “There is a lot of misinformation about TikTok out there. TikTok has an American CEO, a Chief Information Security Officer with decades of industry. U.S military and law enforcement experience, and a U.S team that works diligently to develop a best-in-class security infrastructure. Four of our parent company’s five board seats are controlled by some of the world’s best-respected global investors.”

