Japan terms Pakistan “the next ICT powerhouse”

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has termed Pakistan the next powerhouse of information and communication technology (ICT) sector as the country’s tech exports grew six times over the course of the past decade.

According to details from a new report shared by The News, the state-run JICA said digital Pakistan policy 2018 that offers multiple incentives to IT sector is one of the key driving factors in this trend.

Pakistan’s ICT exports have increased six-times in the past 10 years, achieving the fastest growth in South Asia.

Pakistan is a popular international outsourcing destination for its price competitiveness and presence of a large number of active freelancers, according to the report based on a yearlong study by JICA in collaboration with Pakistan Embassy Tokyo.

The publication places Pakistan as a new partner for Japanese IT companies. The report gives an overview of the ICT industry in Pakistan, its performance in IT exports, the support structure provided by Pakistani government, a pool of skilled and young human resource and, achievement of a growth lead ecosystem equally owned by public and private sectors.

This study includes an “IT skills survey 2021” which found that Pakistani ICT engineers are highly skilled in programming, software development, data processing and analysis, infrastructure architecture and cloud engineering.

The report also includes feedback on Pakistani ICT engineers already working in Japan who consider Pakistan an untapped market for Japanese IT companies, encouraging them to know more about Pakistan and its collective potential in ICT.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan Imtiaz Ahmad welcomed the project team in March 2020, offering them complete support of the Mission while thanking JICA for its continued support in export and development sectors in Pakistan.

In the past, the same team of experts from JICA has rolled out various projects for human resource development; value addition in textiles; technical training and water and sanitation infrastructure in Pakistan.

Establishment of national incubation centers in five major cities and joint efforts of government, industry and academia are successfully accelerating growth of ICT industry in Pakistan. It is expected that with the recent increase in export of Pakistani goods to Japan, such efforts will play an effective role in increasing IT exports and help increase employment opportunities for Pakistani IT engineers and skilled workforce.