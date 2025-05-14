Japan to provide Smart Water Meters for Faisalabad

The Government of Japan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have signed a grant aid agreement worth 510 million yen to provide smart water meters for Faisalabad, supporting the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA Faisalabad) in modernizing its water management systems.

On May 14, 2025, in Islamabad, the Government of Japan and JICA signed the Exchange of Notes (E/N) and the Grant Agreement (G/A) with the Government of Pakistan under the “Economic and Social Development Programme.” The initiative will deliver 8,400 smart water meters for Faisalabad, alongside related equipment, to improve water services across the city.

Faisalabad, Pakistan’s third most populous city, currently faces severe water distribution challenges. WASA Faisalabad provides water for only around six hours per day due to limited infrastructure and low revenue generated from a flat-rate billing system. This outdated model does not charge consumers based on their actual water usage, leading to excessive consumption and limited revenue growth.

In an effort to shift to a metered billing system, Japan has consistently supported WASA Faisalabad through technical cooperation and previous grant aid projects. The introduction of smart meters is expected to enhance water conservation, improve billing efficiency, and increase revenue, enabling further investment in infrastructure.

This grant will help WASA Faisalabad implement a more efficient bill collection and water distribution system, contributing to the city’s digital transformation. It also aligns with the Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6), which seeks to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

During the signing ceremony, Ambassador Akamatsu expressed hope that the initiative would lead to better water supply services and improved public health in Faisalabad. Mr. Miyata, Chief Representative of JICA Pakistan Office, added that the smart meters would play a key role in the city’s digital transformation and overall water service enhancement.

This program marks another milestone in Japan’s long-standing cooperation with Pakistan, particularly in improving essential infrastructure and promoting sustainable development.