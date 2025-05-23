Jazz-Engro Infrastructure Partnership Gets Final Regulatory Approvals

Jazz Pakistan has received all necessary regulatory approvals for its strategic Jazz-Engro infrastructure partnership, solidifying a transformative move aimed at improving telecom infrastructure and boosting digital investments across the country.







Announced initially on December 5, 2024, the agreement between Jazz and Engro Corporation Limited marks a significant development in Pakistan’s telecom sector. As per the deal, Jazz’s infrastructure assets, currently managed via its wholly owned subsidiary Deodar (Private) Limited, will be vested into Engro Connect through a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement.

The landmark Jazz-Engro infrastructure partnership has been cleared by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the Islamabad High Court. Completion of the transaction is anticipated by June 2025.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, celebrated the milestone, stating:







“I am pleased to note that we are now progressing to closing our pioneering infrastructure partnership with Engro Corp. This marks a significant milestone in our ServiceCo transformation. We will continue delivering world-class digital solutions empowering millions of Pakistanis in an asset-light model, while collaborating with Engro Corp, a trusted leader, for the infrastructure layer.”

Abdul Samad Dawood, CEO of Engro Holdings, emphasized the broader vision of the partnership, saying:

“Prosperity and progress increasingly rely on technology and connectivity – and with this milestone, Engro strengthens its role as an enabler of Pakistan’s progress. This investment reinforces telecom infrastructure as a key vertical for us, and we are keen on expanding access, empowering communities, and future-proofing the infrastructure that will drive growth for generations to come.”

As the deal nears its final phase, Jazz will continue to lease infrastructure from Deodar through a long-term agreement, ensuring consistent nationwide service. This collaboration allows Jazz to intensify its focus on digital services such as JazzCash, Tamasha, SIMOSA, FikrFree, Garaj, and GameNow, which currently serve over 100 million Pakistanis.

The Jazz-Engro infrastructure partnership not only signifies a major leap in telecom asset management but also supports Pakistan’s broader digital transformation agenda.