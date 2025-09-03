Pakistan’s electric vehicle market continues to expand as Capital Smart Motors (CSM) introduces the JMEV Elight, an advanced electric sedan offering impressive range and modern features. CSM, already known for bringing Riddara, Geely, and Forthing to Pakistan, is now strengthening its position in the EV sector with this latest launch.

The JMEV Elight arrives in two trims Comfort and Premium priced at Rs. 8,499,999 and Rs. 9,999,999 respectively. Customers can book the car with a 10% advance, with deliveries promised within 90 days. The Premium model comes equipped with extra technology and comfort enhancements.

Powered by a 56.3 kWh battery paired with a 165 kW (221 HP) motor, the Elight delivers a range of 500 kilometers (NEDC-rated). It offers Eco, Normal, and Sport driving modes, giving users the flexibility to match efficiency or performance with their needs.

Inside, the sedan offers a 14.6-inch multimedia touchscreen, premium finishing, and advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, 360-degree camera system, and multiple airbags.

JMEV Elight Specifications

Feature Details Variants Comfort / Premium Price Rs. 8,499,999 – Rs. 9,999,999 Motor Power 165 kW (221 HP) Battery Capacity 56.3 kWh Range 500 KM (NEDC-rated) Driving Modes Eco, Normal, Sport Screen Size 14.6-inch multimedia display Charging (AC) 7 kW, 0–100% in 10 hours Charging (DC) 30–80% in 30 minutes Safety Features Multiple airbags, blind-spot monitoring, 360° camera

With this launch, CSM now covers all major EV segments in Pakistan, offering crossovers, pickup trucks, and sedans to cater to a wide range of buyers looking for performance, efficiency, and innovation.