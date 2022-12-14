JSX Jet Airplanes to Get Starlink In-Flight Internet

Over the next few weeks, more and more JSX aircrafts will get equipped with Starlink internet thus ensuring strong in-flight internet connections

The Starlink satellite which is currently able to provide internet to 40+ countries also announced internet services for airplanes and personal jets.

Following the announcement, private airline company JSX Jet contacted SpaceX and became one of the first few airline companies to get the Starlink internet services.

Soon after installing its first Starlink satellite internet kit on a JSX airplane, SpaceX made a tweet announcing the news and wrote “Starlink started providing high-speed, low-latency internet to passengers during flights on the first JSX jet this week!”

SpaceX also announced that more JSX aircrafts will get access to high speed and low latency Starlink internet in the coming days.

“Starlink will be installed on additional JSX jets in the weeks ahead; so as soon as you walk on your flight, the internet works,” said Elon Musk.

According to test flight results, Starlink satellite internet consistently provides users with over 100 Mbps speed.

Twitter users also seem pretty excited for Starlink internet to be introduced in other airlines as well, after all, who doesn’t love streaming HD movies while flying at 575 mph?

