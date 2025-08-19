Kapco Attock Cement Acquisition Moves Forward With Binding Offer

Marking a key development in the KAPCO Attock Cement acquisition, Kot Addu Power Company Limited (PSX: KAPCO) has submitted a binding offer to Pharaon Investment Group Limited S.A.L for the purchase of its 84.06 percent shareholding in Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (ACPL).

The binding offer follows KAPCO’s earlier disclosure made on June 3, 2025, along with the Public Announcement of Intention issued through Integrated Equities Limited, which is acting as Manager to the Offer. The proposed deal is being pursued jointly with Fauji Foundation (FF) to secure joint control of ACPL, a significant player in Pakistan’s cement industry.

According to details shared, Fauji Foundation and Kot Addu Power Company plan to acquire equal stakes:

Purchaser No. of Shares Percentage of Paid-Up Capital Fauji Foundation 57,763,175 ordinary shares 42.03% Kot Addu Power Company 57,763,174 ordinary shares 42.03% Total 115,526,349 shares 84.06%

The KAPCO Attock Cement acquisition is contingent upon acceptance by the seller, signing of the share purchase agreement, and receipt of regulatory approvals along with other standard conditions precedent.

KAPCO has also submitted the necessary Disclosure Form under SRO 143(1)/2012 in line with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015, and Clause 5.6.1 of the PSX Rule Book. The Pakistan Stock Exchange and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) have both been notified accordingly.