Karachi Students Build Wuzu Water Recycling System

Students from Karachi’s Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) have designed a wuzu (ablution) water recycling system aimed at conserving water and helping tackle Pakistan’s worsening water crisis.

The project, called Nahr Al Khair (River of Goodness), has been installed at Jamia Masjid Ali in the Buffer Zone area. It recycles water used for ablution through a three-stage filtration process, preventing wastage and promoting sustainability.

Under the guidance of Engineer Syed Muhammad Saad, the student team, including Omar Ayan Abbas, Muhammad Tabrez, Muhammad Khizr, Muhammad Shayan, Muhammad Naseem, Abu Bakr, Syed Hassan, Muhammad Huzaifa, Owais Qureshi, Muhammad Zubair, Sheikh Shahzad, Syed Ammar, Muhammad Alian, Abdullah Faisal, Ali Abbas Rizvi, Syed Zulfiqar Ali, Syed Zain Ali, Syed Hamza, and Ayan, developed the system with a focus on scientific filtration.

The system uses three tanks for filtration. The first tank contains natural materials such as stones, gravel, and charcoal to remove solid waste and large particles. The second tank filters out smaller impurities. Finally, the cleaned water seeps into the ground through soil absorption and boreholes, helping recharge groundwater.

Experts praise the project as a sustainable, low-cost solution to water scarcity. The students hope this initiative will raise awareness and inspire similar efforts across the country to promote environmental conservation.