Karachi To Welcome 100 Ev Charging Stations

KARACHI: The Sindh government has unveiled plans to install 100 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across Karachi. The move is part of a larger commitment to clean energy and sustainable mobility.







Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah made the announcement during the provincial budget session. He confirmed that alongside the development of charging stations, new legislation is in progress to regulate and support EV infrastructure.

This initiative aims to make Karachi more EV-friendly and reflects Sindh’s increasing focus on climate-conscious urban planning.

Shah also highlighted Sindh’s strong governance model, stating that it has “the most autonomous local councils” in the country. He emphasized this as a sign of the provincial government’s ongoing dedication to decentralisation and empowering local bodies.







Despite these efforts, Shah expressed concern over the diversion of funds allocated to Sindh, particularly Karachi, by the federal government. He pointed out that this reallocation is hampering the region’s progress in implementing sustainable development goals.

The announcement aligns with the recently launched National Electric Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2025–30, introduced by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan.

During a press briefing, joined by Secretary Industries Saif Anjum and EDB CEO Engr. Khuda Bukhsh, Haroon stated that the NEV policy supports the Prime Minister’s vision for “clean and affordable transport.” He stressed the urgent need to address pollution caused by the transport sector and to reduce the country’s dependency on fossil fuels.

With 100 EV charging stations on the horizon and supportive legislation in the pipeline, Karachi is poised to become a model for clean urban transport. This initiative is a crucial step toward lowering carbon emissions, enhancing energy efficiency, and ensuring a healthier urban environment.