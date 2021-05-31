‘Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per’ app launched by the CM Punjab

Addressing the occasion, he said this program would improve public service delivery at the grassroots level. The government will continue to take such steps to provide relief to the people.

He said that the ‘Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per’ App would efficiently resolve their complaints.

Last week, Punjab minister Rai Taimoor in a statement had said that the drainage and cleanliness system would improve in all cities of Punjab due to the ‘Khidamt Apki Dehleez Per’ app.

“We are quite upbeat that ‘Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Per’ programme will leave long-lasting effects on the environment of the province,” he said as he urged the citizens to benefit from the app fully.

“The trend of competition will develop among all the districts through a ranking system,” he elaborated.

The PITB had launched the “RCC Mobile App” in collaboration with the Punjab emergency service to connect rescue scouts across various communities.

Read More: Over 50,000 people have downloaded the Qeemat Punjab app.