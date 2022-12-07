News, Technology

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government to Train 84,000 Youngsters Under Digital Skills Program

Written by Abdullah Shahid
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government just announced its budget for its digital skills program. Aiming to teach over 84,000 youngsters, the KP government plans to spend Rs. 5 Billion on the project.

The program has a goal of increasing the number of skilled graduates in the country. With this program, the KP government will equip graduates with skills that are highly demanded in both local and international markets.

The KP government believes that once the program is successfully implemented, the province will turn into a hub of highly skilled digital workers that will add massive value to the economy.

When taking a closer look at the program, we can divide it into a number of different steps each with its own importance.

The first step is a partnership with the information and communication technology sector. This partnership helps program managers to better understand industry demands and insights thus resulting in better trained youngsters.

Other important steps include a global certification, an online/nano degree program and the successful integration of youngsters into the ICT industry.

 

