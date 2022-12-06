TAWAL Telecom Of Saudi Arabia Finally Enters The Pakistani Market

Pakistan telecom industry is constantly growing very rapidly and finally a great news for Pakistan’s telecom industry. Saudia Arabia’s telecom group TAWAL has stepped into the Pakistani market.

TAWAL telecom has received NOC from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for operations in Pakistan. However, TAWAL has shown it’s interest and accepted all the terms and regulations imposed by PTA. TAWAL fulfilled all codal formalities and requisite clearance by relevant stakeholders. However, PTA has issued provincial approval. Whereas, the company will have to change its shareholding from SECP as well.

TAWAL owns more than 15,500 towers in Saudi Arabia. Not only this but the company is also the subsidiary of the country’s largest telecom company STC.

Current year in February, TAWAL declared that it would be entering the Pakistani market by acquiring AWAL telecom. AWAL telecom is a company having a telecom tower provider license with up to 70 to 80 towers. TAWAL is a giant group of telecom company and it plans to install more telecom towers in Pakistan.

According to experts, TAWAL’ s decision to enter into Pakistani market in the context of the 5G launch will play an essential role in Pakistan telecom industry. As in Pakistan 5G needs more tower and if we talk about TAWAL as a tower company, with innovative ideas and advanced technology will be a great addition to Pakistan’s telecom industry.

Moreover, under the PTA’s active sharing framework, cellular operators will have an opportunity to rent towers, which will definitely a plus point and a win-win situation for both the parties.

However, Pakistan’s government has invested and constantly investing a huge amount in its telecom sector. As the emergence of technology has changed the overall structure of the world. Therefore, Pakistan’s Telecommunication department also trying to bring innovations in the sector.

Besides, Pakistan offers huge investment opportunities in its telecom sector. It offers 194 million telecom subscribers, 121 million 3G/4G subscribers, and 124 million broadband subscribers.

