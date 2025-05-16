Kissan Card Loan limit doubled, confirms Punjab Govt

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expanded the Kissan Card loan limit, introducing a series of new initiatives to empower the province’s farmers. The updated loan amount of Rs300,000 from the previous Rs150,000 will offer broader credit access, enabling farmers to better manage agricultural expenses and increase productivity.









During a ceremony at the Kala Shah Kaku Rice Research Institute, the CM also introduced a generous subsidy of up to 95% for the solarisation of agricultural tube wells. She announced the rollout of an SMS and helpline system aimed at assisting farmers who haven’t yet obtained the Kissan Card.

Looking ahead, the chief minister shared that 20,000 farmers will benefit from subsidised green tractors next year. Additionally, agricultural machinery rental centres will be established across every tehsil to provide easier access to modern equipment.

Maryam Nawaz also praised Punjab’s farmers for their resilience and congratulated them on the success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos. She highlighted the government’s performance in controlling inflation, noting, “Vegetable prices have significantly dropped—onions, once sold at Rs300 per kg, are now available at Rs50.”









Touching on the wheat season, she emphasized that attempts to mislead farmers had failed. “They responded to my appeal and cultivated wheat without fear. Now, they are receiving direct subsidies rather than relying on fluctuating support prices. The government is giving Rs5,000 per acre and actively working to reduce costs related to seed, fertiliser, electricity, diesel, and pesticides.”

The chief minister highlighted that 85% of loans obtained through the Kissan Card have been successfully repaid, reinforcing confidence in the expanded loan limit. She reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening agricultural financing and support systems through this broadened Kissan Card loan limit.

Green Tractors and Fertilisers for Farmers

Referring to earlier agricultural programs, she said, “Green tractors were introduced under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, and once again, that vision is being revived for farmers.”

She confirmed that fertilisers are readily available at fair prices and that cotton production is expected to rise by 30–40% this year, reaching six million bales due to early sowing. “Farmers should ignore baseless propaganda. The government is fully backing them, ready to address their concerns and ensure ongoing development,” she added.

To conclude the event, the CM formally launched the wheat farmers’ assistance program by distributing tractors and cash grants, and inspected a display of the latest Chinese tractors on-site.