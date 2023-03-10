KP And Google Collab To Launch 5,000 Scholarships For Most-In-Demand Certifications

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) has collaborated with Google and has launched the “Grow with Google” program. The program will offer 5,000 scholarships for Pakistanis and the scholarships would be given for the most in-demand Google certifications. The initiative aims to upskill the youth of the province, enabling them to explore better career options in the global market space and become globally competitive.

Note: Go visit Grow With Google, in order to apply for the scholarship, or keep reading for detailed information.

The program is being run by TechValley in Pakistan and it will additionally be focusing on enabling women to benefit from the opportunity, with a launch on International Women’s Day to celebrate the contribution of women in society.

Google has other concerns in mind rather than just goodwill, a global digital skills shortage being one of them. Experts are warning that millions of jobs are going unfilled due to a lack of qualified candidates. According to a report by the World Economic Forum, by 2025, over 85 million jobs could go unfilled due to a lack of skilled workers.

Pakistan is a country that has been affected by the lack of skilled people prior to the global trend as even the graduates lack professional skills in their respective fields. According to a recent report by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan warning that the country is facing a digital skills gap, with a shortage of skilled workers in areas such as software development, data analytics, and cybersecurity.

“Grow with Google” can help, to a limited degree, to address this skills shortage, offering young people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the opportunity to acquire the skills needed to succeed in the global job market. The program is being launched in partnership with the Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Social Welfare Department, the National Incubation Center Peshawar, and Khawateen Rozgar Services.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Sahibzada Ali Mahmud, the Managing Director of KPITB, emphasized the importance of upskilling the youth to meet the demands of the digital age.

“The world is changing rapidly, and we need to equip our youth with the skills they need to succeed in this new digital era. The ‘Grow with Google’ program will provide our young people with the opportunity to acquire the skills that are in demand in the global job market, and help them to build a brighter future for themselves and their families.”

Muhammad Khalid, the Secretary of the Science Technology and IT Department praised the initiative, saying that it would help to bridge the digital skills gap in the province.

“The Grow with Google program is an excellent initiative that will give young people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the chance to gain the necessary skills to thrive in the digital age. He emphasized the need for more programs like this to bridge the province’s digital skills gap and enable its youth to compete in the global job market.”

The “Grow with Google” program is just one of several initiatives being undertaken by the KPITB and Science Technology and IT Department of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to upskill the youth and bridge the digital skills gap in the province. With the support of partners such as Google, they are working to build a brighter future for the young people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ensure that they are equipped to succeed in the digital age.

