By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Kp Ashura Security Boosted With First Use Of Drone Jamming

KP Ashura security measures reached a new level this year as police in Peshawar deployed drone jamming technology for the first time, ensuring peaceful processions on Sunday.

Ashura processions in major cities across Pakistan concluded without incident, with thousands participating under tight security. Official data showed 4,836 processions and 5,480 majalis were held nationwide, including 12 processions in Peshawar.

Thousands of police personnel, snipers, and emergency teams were stationed across key locations to safeguard mourners during the Muharram rituals.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Qasim Khan told local reporters that KP Ashura security efforts were strengthened this year by introducing drone jamming in Peshawar.

“A drone-jamming gun was used for the first time during the Ashura procession,” Khan said. “The Peshawar Anti-Drone System allowed us to jam drone cameras effectively.”

He noted that drones had previously been used by terrorists in southern KP. With this new system, KP police can now jam suspicious drones from up to three kilometres away, adding a critical layer to Ashura security in the province.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised law enforcement agencies for their coordinated efforts that ensured peaceful processions across Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“All processions and gatherings concluded peacefully,” Naqvi shared in a post on X, acknowledging the commitment of the army, Rangers, and police. He commended their discipline and unity in implementing a robust security plan from the first of Muharram through Ashura.

The successful use of drone jamming under the KP Ashura security strategy sets a benchmark for future events, showing how new technology can protect public gatherings from emerging threats.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

