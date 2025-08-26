Kp College Privatization Plan To Hand Over 55 Public Institutions

Following the privatization of 1,500 schools earlier this year, the provincial government is now preparing for the next phase with a plan for KP college privatization that could hand over 55 public colleges to private management.

According to the Higher Education Department (HED), a list of colleges under review has been compiled. The largest share comes from Dera Ismail Khan, the home district of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, where seven colleges are included. Swabi, the constituency of Provincial Education Minister Faisal Tarakai, has six colleges on the list. Five colleges each from South Waziristan and Karak, four from Bannu and Battagram, and three from Orakzai are also under consideration.

Other districts affected by the potential privatization include Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Nowshera, Kurram, Shangla, and Kohistan with two colleges each. Peshawar, Hangu, Lower Dir, Malakand, North Waziristan, and FR Tank each have one institution identified.

Secretary Higher Education Kamran Afridi clarified that no final decision has been made but said the move is intended to increase the capacity of struggling institutions. He explained that colleges with fewer than 500 students, shortage of staff, or security challenges have been shortlisted. Under the rules, a new college must start with 500 students and gradually expand to 3,000.

Low Enrollment in KP Colleges

Afridi revealed that several colleges have extremely low enrollment, in some cases only double digits, while many admissions were found to be “bogus” and only recorded on paper. He argued that KP college privatization could improve quality in such cases. He also assured that no teachers would lose their jobs, as faculty would be transferred to nearby institutions. With 6,000 colleges already facing teacher shortages, 3,086 new positions are awaiting cabinet approval.

The plan, however, has drawn strong criticism from educators. Abdul Hameed Afridi, President of the Professors, Lecturers, and Librarians Association, said teachers had raised objections with Higher Education Minister Meena Khan Afridi. According to him, the minister assured that privatization would not proceed in institutions where concerns exist.

He argued that most government colleges are already performing well except for a few in remote areas. Instead of privatization, he said the government should focus on filling teacher shortages, improving facilities, and addressing security challenges. He added that public colleges in KP have consistently produced high-achieving students in competitive exams, proving their capability when properly supported.