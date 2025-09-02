Kp Digital Media Bill Now Covers Social Media

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly has approved the Digital Media Bill 2025, officially bringing influencers, vloggers, and social media platforms under its scope. The move marks a major expansion of media regulation in the province.

During the session, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Press, Newspapers, News Agencies, and Books Registration (Amendment) Bill was presented by provincial law minister Aftab Alam and passed with a majority vote. The legislation introduces new requirements for digital platforms, making it mandatory for advertising agencies working with social media to register.

The KP Digital Media Bill also specifies that only PEMRA-licensed cable operators will be allowed to run cable services in the province. Lawmakers argued that the inclusion of influencers and vloggers was necessary to modernize media laws in line with changing communication trends.

Meanwhile, the KP Assembly postponed discussion on the Ease of Doing Business Bill 2025 after objections from the opposition. Speaker of the Assembly criticized the law minister for being unprepared to address the opposition’s concerns, directing him to come with full preparation in the next session.

The passage of the KP Digital Media Bill underscores the provincial government’s attempt to regulate not only traditional media but also the rapidly expanding digital ecosystem.