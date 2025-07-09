Kp Education Budget 2025 26 Sets Aside Rs1 2 Billion For Smart Classrooms

In a major move under the KP education budget 2025-26, the provincial government has earmarked Rs1.2 billion for building smart classrooms and additional school facilities to uplift the education sector.

At a press briefing, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Education Minister Faisal Tarakai announced that under the KP education budget 2025-26, Rs1.2 billion has been allocated specifically for constructing smart classrooms and expanding educational infrastructure. This step is part of a broader plan to tackle the province’s educational emergency and bring long-overdue improvements to public schools.

The education budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 stands at Rs364 billion, supporting 29 new initiatives, including the rehabilitation of 10 historic schools. Addressing the persistent issue of out-of-school children, Tarakai assured that enrollment drives would continue each year to integrate more children into the formal education system.

Highlighting further measures, Tarakai revealed plans to hand over 1,500 schools to the private sector through a public-private partnership, alongside the establishment of 200 new schools under the Elementary Education Foundation. Recognizing the severe shortage of facilities in the merged districts, the government also aims to build 500 new classrooms in primary schools.

Additional plans include equipping high and higher secondary schools with computer labs and internet access. All primary schools will provide free textbooks, bags, and stationery, and efforts under the Education Card Scheme are progressing. The minister also pledged that by year-end, all schools would achieve 100% furniture provision.

Improvements are already visible, with a reported 6% rise in teacher attendance attributed to enhanced monitoring systems. Tarakai reiterated that expanding education remains the provincial government’s top priority, ensuring every child in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gains access to quality learning opportunities.