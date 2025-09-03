The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has officially abolished the BS program in 36 colleges, announcing that it will be replaced by associate degree programs.

According to a notification issued by the education department, several subjects in the BS education were deemed unnecessary. As a result, the BS degree program has been discontinued at 36 public colleges across the province.

Subjects that have been discontinued under this decision include Pashto, Political Science, Urdu, and Pakistan Studies. The education department stated that the BS program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had a higher dropout ratio than enrollment, and the move is aimed at eliminating subjects with limited scope. In their place, colleges will now offer market-oriented courses designed to improve student employability.

Overall, 230 BS programs in 128 colleges have been replaced with associate degree (AD) programs. Officials emphasized that this step is intended to raise the quality and effectiveness of higher education in the province by aligning it more closely with industry and job market needs.